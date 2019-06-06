Mets 7, Giants 0

San Francisco New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Panik 2b 4 0 1 0 McNeil lf 5 1 3 0 Solano ss 4 0 1 0 Lagares cf 0 0 0 0 Austin lf 4 0 1 0 P.Alnso 1b 2 1 0 0 Lngoria 3b 4 0 1 0 Cano 2b 2 0 0 1 Belt 1b 2 0 0 0 Hchvrri 2b 2 1 1 1 Pillar cf 3 0 0 0 Cnforto rf 3 1 1 2 D.Hllnd p 0 0 0 0 W.Ramos c 2 1 1 0 A.Grcia c 3 0 1 0 T.Frzer 3b 3 1 0 0 Ystrzms rf 3 0 0 0 A.Rsrio ss 4 1 1 3 Beede p 2 0 0 0 Gomez cf-lf 4 0 0 0 Gott p 0 0 0 0 J.Vrgas p 4 0 1 0 Duggar cf 1 0 0 0 Totals 30 0 5 0 Totals 31 7 8 7

San Francisco 000 000 000—0 New York 100 410 10x—7

E_Beede (1). DP_San Francisco 1, New York 2. LOB_San Francisco 4, New York 6. 2B_Panik (11), McNeil (14). HR_Hechavarria (4), Conforto (11), A.Rosario (7). SF_Conforto (3).

IP H R ER BB SO San Francisco Beede L,0-2 5 5 6 5 4 5 Gott 1 1 0 0 0 2 Holland 2 2 1 1 0 2 New York Vargas W,2-3 9 5 0 0 1 8

HBP_by Beede (Alonso). WP_Beede.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_2:41. A_23,357 (41,922).