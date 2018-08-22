Mets 6, Giants 3

San Francisco New York ab r h bi ab r h bi McCtchn rf 3 1 0 0 A.Rsrio ss 4 0 0 0 d'Arnud 2b 3 0 0 0 McNeil 2b 4 2 4 1 Watson p 0 0 0 0 Flores 1b 3 2 2 0 Duggar ph 1 0 0 0 Cnforto lf 3 1 1 4 Lngoria 3b 4 2 2 2 A.Jcksn cf 4 0 1 1 Hundley c 4 0 0 0 J.Btsta rf 3 0 0 0 Slater 1b 4 0 2 1 Plwecki c 3 0 0 0 Pence lf 4 0 0 0 Jo.Ryes 3b 3 1 1 0 G.Hrnan cf 3 0 1 0 Matz p 1 0 0 0 Hanson ss-2b 3 0 0 0 Oswalt p 1 0 0 0 Strtton p 2 0 0 0 T.Frzer ph 1 0 0 0 S.Dyson p 0 0 0 0 S.Lugo p 0 0 0 0 B.Crwfr ph-ss 1 0 0 0 Totals 32 3 5 3 Totals 30 6 9 6

San Francisco 200 000 001—3 New York 000 000 24x—6

DP_San Francisco 1. LOB_San Francisco 3, New York 2. 2B_Slater (5), G.Hernandez (14), McNeil (5), Flores (24). 3B_Jo.Reyes (2). HR_Longoria (13), Conforto (18). CS_McNeil (1). SF_Conforto (4).

IP H R ER BB SO San Francisco Stratton 6 1-3 6 2 2 0 4 Dyson 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Watson L,4-5 1 3 4 4 1 1 New York Matz 5 2 2 2 1 5 Oswalt W,3-2 3 1 0 0 0 1 Lugo 1 2 1 1 0 1

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Brian O'Nora.

T_2:24. A_24,999 (41,922).