Washington New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
T.Trner ss 4 0 0 0 A.Rsrio ss 4 1 1 0
Rendon 3b 4 0 1 0 McNeil 2b 3 1 1 0
Harper rf-cf 4 0 0 0 Flores 1b 4 0 1 1
Zmmrman 1b 4 0 1 0 T.Frzer 3b 4 0 1 0
J.Soto lf 3 0 1 0 Bruce rf 4 1 1 2
Wieters c 3 0 1 0 A.Jcksn cf 4 0 1 0
M.Tylor cf 2 0 0 0 J.Btsta lf 2 0 0 0
Eaton ph-rf 1 0 0 0 S.Lugo p 0 0 0 0
Difo 2b 3 0 0 0 Gsllman p 0 0 0 0
G.Gnzal p 2 0 0 0 Plwecki c 3 0 2 0
Stvnson ph 1 0 0 0 J.Vrgas p 1 0 0 0
Glover p 0 0 0 0 Cnforto lf 1 0 0 0
Collins p 0 0 0 0
Totals 31 0 4 0 Totals 30 3 8 3
Washington 000 000 000—0
New York 100 000 02x—3

DP_Washington 1. LOB_Washington 4, New York 6. 2B_Rendon (32), Plawecki (11). HR_Bruce (4). SB_A.Rosario (15), McNeil (2). S_J.Vargas (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Gonzalez L,7-11 7 7 1 1 0 2
Glover 2-3 0 1 1 1 1
Collins 1-3 1 1 1 0 1
New York
Vargas W,4-8 6 3 0 0 0 8
Lugo H,8 2 0 0 0 0 3
Gsellman S,8-14 1 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_by Gonzalez (Bautista).

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_2:35. A_23,763 (41,922).