https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Mets-16-Orioles-5-13159708.php
Mets 16, Orioles 5
|New York
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Nimmo rf
|5
|3
|5
|3
|Villar 2b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|McNeil 2b
|5
|2
|1
|0
|R.Nunez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Flores 1b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|A.Jones rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Cnforto lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|J.Ptrsn ph-rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|T.Frzer dh
|6
|2
|3
|4
|Trumbo dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|A.Jcksn cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Mancini lf-1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|J.Btsta 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|C.Davis 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Rnhimer pr-3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Rickard lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Plwecki c
|4
|2
|1
|4
|Beckham ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Jo.Ryes ss
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Wynns c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Totals
|44
|16
|19
|15
|Totals
|38
|5
|12
|5
|New York
|200
|219
|002—16
|Baltimore
|100
|000
|130—
|5
DP_New York 1, Baltimore 1. LOB_New York 9, Baltimore 10. 2B_Nimmo 2 (21), T.Frazier (10), Jo.Reyes (8), Mullins (4), Wynns (2). 3B_Nimmo (8), A.Jackson (1), Jo.Reyes (1). HR_Flores (11), T.Frazier (12), Plawecki (4), Villar (8). SB_T.Frazier (7). SF_Flores (8).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Wheeler W,8-6
|5
|5
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Blevins
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Peterson
|2
|5
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Smith
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Baltimore
|Bundy L,7-11
|5
|1-3
|11
|7
|7
|0
|5
|Scott
|1-3
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Phillips
|0
|2
|4
|4
|2
|0
|Gilmartin
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Carroll
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Wright Jr.
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
E.Phillips pitched to 4 batters in the 6th
HBP_by Wheeler (Villar), by Bundy (Plawecki), by Gilmartin (Nimmo). WP_Scott.
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_3:27. A_25,045 (45,971).
