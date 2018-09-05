https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Mercury-Storm-Box-13205237.php
Mercury-Storm, Box
|PHOENIX (84)
Bonner 6-13 0-1 14, Griner 8-12 5-6 21, January 3-8 4-5 11, Taurasi 7-15 0-0 17, Turner 8-17 1-2 19, Little 1-3 0-0 2, Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-68 10-14 84.
|SEATTLE (94)
Bird 8-18 1-2 22, Clark 4-9 4-4 13, Howard 2-5 2-2 7, Loyd 2-5 2-2 6, Stewart 11-21 5-6 28, Canada 3-4 0-0 7, Langhorne 0-1 0-0 0, Mosqueda-Lewis 0-0 0-0 0, Whitcomb 4-9 1-2 11. Totals 34-72 15-18 94.
|Phoenix
|26
|20
|17
|21—84
|Seattle
|22
|19
|18
|35—94
3-Point Goals_Phoenix 8-28 (Taurasi 3-9, Bonner 2-6, Turner 2-7, January 1-6), Seattle 11-25 (Bird 5-11, Whitcomb 2-3, Canada 1-1, Howard 1-1, Stewart 1-3, Clark 1-5, Loyd 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 29 (Griner 9), Seattle 40 (Clark 13). Assists_Phoenix 21 (Griner 6), Seattle 18 (Bird 5). Total Fouls_Phoenix 17, Seattle 16. A_8,992 (18,422).
