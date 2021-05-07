Memphis Grizzlies Stax

|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Morant
|58
|32.3
|403-890
|.453
|66-217
|256-347
|.738
|1128
|19.4
|Brooks
|62
|29.5
|390-936
|.417
|119-343
|145-175
|.829
|1044
|16.8
|Valanciunas
|58
|28.0
|402-691
|.582
|21-56
|142-187
|.759
|967
|16.7
|Jackson
|7
|22.0
|32-76
|.421
|9-34
|27-33
|.818
|100
|14.3
|Anderson
|64
|27.2
|285-616
|.463
|87-245
|128-164
|.780
|785
|12.3
|Allen
|50
|25.2
|173-414
|.418
|107-274
|79-91
|.868
|532
|10.6
|Clarke
|54
|24.6
|241-466
|.517
|20-71
|70-102
|.686
|572
|10.6
|Melton
|46
|20.3
|159-357
|.445
|79-186
|36-46
|.783
|433
|9.4
|Bane
|62
|22.3
|216-457
|.473
|107-243
|38-46
|.826
|577
|9.3
|Dieng
|22
|16.9
|56-108
|.519
|23-48
|38-43
|.884
|173
|7.9
|Tillman
|54
|18.8
|155-281
|.552
|21-63
|32-49
|.653
|363
|6.7
|Jones
|64
|17.8
|168-388
|.433
|42-132
|37-41
|.902
|415
|6.5
|Winslow
|24
|19.3
|65-191
|.340
|6-48
|17-29
|.586
|153
|6.4
|Konchar
|38
|13.2
|53-113
|.469
|16-44
|20-24
|.833
|142
|3.7
|Tillie
|16
|8.1
|13-42
|.310
|6-26
|6-7
|.857
|38
|2.4
|McDermott
|18
|8.8
|13-33
|.394
|5-22
|8-8
|1.000
|39
|2.2
|Frazier
|3
|11.0
|2-8
|.250
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|4
|1.3
|Porter
|9
|3.0
|3-10
|.300
|2-7
|3-3
|1.000
|11
|1.2
|TEAM
|66
|241.9
|2829-6077
|.466
|736-2061
|1082-1395
|.776
|7476
|113.3
|OPPONENTS
|66
|241.9
|2717-5833
|.466
|852-2311
|1155-1465
|.788
|7441
|112.7
___