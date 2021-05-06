Skip to main content
Sports

Memphis Grizzlies Stax

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Morant 57 32.3 396-875 .453 62-207 254-343 .741 1108 19.4
Brooks 61 29.4 386-920 .420 119-336 144-172 .837 1035 17.0
Valanciunas 57 27.9 393-679 .579 21-56 141-185 .762 948 16.6
Jackson 6 21.5 28-64 .438 6-27 21-27 .778 83 13.8
Anderson 63 27.3 282-605 .466 86-241 128-164 .780 778 12.3
Allen 50 25.2 173-414 .418 107-274 79-91 .868 532 10.6
Clarke 53 24.6 237-459 .516 19-70 69-100 .690 562 10.6
Melton 45 20.4 158-354 .446 79-184 36-46 .783 431 9.6
Bane 61 22.3 215-452 .476 107-239 38-46 .826 575 9.4
Dieng 22 16.9 56-108 .519 23-48 38-43 .884 173 7.9
Tillman 54 18.8 155-281 .552 21-63 32-49 .653 363 6.7
Jones 63 17.9 168-386 .435 42-132 37-41 .902 415 6.6
Winslow 24 19.3 65-191 .340 6-48 17-29 .586 153 6.4
Konchar 37 13.1 48-107 .449 15-42 20-24 .833 131 3.5
Tillie 16 8.1 13-42 .310 6-26 6-7 .857 38 2.4
McDermott 18 8.8 13-33 .394 5-22 8-8 1.000 39 2.2
Frazier 3 11.0 2-8 .250 0-2 0-0 .000 4 1.3
Porter 9 3.0 3-10 .300 2-7 3-3 1.000 11 1.2
TEAM 65 241.9 2791-5988 .466 726-2024 1071-1378 .777 7379 113.5
OPPONENTS 65 241.9 2673-5750 .465 841-2283 1143-1451 .788 7330 112.8

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Morant 51 171 222 3.9 417 7.3 79 2 53 178 12
Brooks 48 129 177 2.9 139 2.3 215 0 70 111 22
Valanciunas 232 467 699 12.3 103 1.8 165 0 33 93 45
Jackson 7 26 33 5.5 5 .8 24 0 1 6 9
Anderson 51 320 371 5.9 221 3.5 109 0 80 77 50
Allen 19 141 160 3.2 108 2.2 71 0 46 48 8
Clarke 82 213 295 5.6 90 1.7 75 0 54 32 44
Melton 29 120 149 3.3 117 2.6 77 0 53 56 27
Bane 30 163 193 3.2 102 1.7 119 0 37 54 11
Dieng 28 70 98 4.5 29 1.3 38 0 17 22 14
Tillman 69 170 239 4.4 72 1.3 113 0 42 37 30
Jones 21 107 128 2.0 242 3.8 29 0 59 43 6
Winslow 16 87 103 4.3 44 1.8 43 0 15 34 12
Konchar 27 75 102 2.8 40 1.1 35 0 30 17 7
Tillie 6 11 17 1.1 5 .3 17 0 5 1 7
McDermott 6 13 19 1.1 4 .2 8 0 2 4 3
Frazier 0 4 4 1.3 7 2.3 4 0 1 3 0
Porter 2 8 10 1.1 1 .1 6 0 2 5 0
TEAM 724 2295 3019 46.4 1746 26.9 1227 3 600 858 307
OPPONENTS 620 2292 2912 44.8 1653 25.4 1190 1 491 978 348
