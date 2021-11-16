Meier has goal and assist, Sharks top Wild 4-1 MIKE COOK, Associated Press Nov. 16, 2021 Updated: Nov. 16, 2021 10:46 p.m.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Timo Meier had a goal and an assist to keep up his strong start, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Minnesota Wild 4-1 on Tuesday night.
Mario Ferraro, Erik Karlsson and Tomas Hertl also scored for San Jose. Logan Couture and Rudolfs Balcers had two assists, and James Reimer made 26 saves as the Sharks won for the second time in six games.