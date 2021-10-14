McTavish, 18, scores in NHL debut as Ducks beat Jets 4-1 JOE REEDY, AP Sports Writer Oct. 14, 2021 Updated: Oct. 14, 2021 1:26 a.m.
1 of8 Anaheim Ducks center Mason McTavish (37) and Winnipeg Jets center Andrew Copp (9) work for the puck with defenseman Neal Pionk (4) watching during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Alex Gallardo/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Winnipeg Jets defenseman Neal Pionk (4) clears the puck away from goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, left, with Anaheim Ducks centers Mason McTavish, right, and Adam Henrique (14) watching during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Alex Gallardo/AP Show More Show Less
3 of8 Winnipeg Jets defenseman Logan Stanley, right, skates with the puck in front of Anaheim Ducks left wing Nicolas Deslauriers during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Alex Gallardo/AP Show More Show Less
4 of8 Anaheim Ducks defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk, right, is congratulated after scoring against the Winnipeg Jets during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Alex Gallardo/AP Show More Show Less 5 of8
6 of8 Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson lunges for the puck during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Alex Gallardo/AP Show More Show Less
7 of8 Anaheim Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler, left, controls the puck away from Winnipeg Jets centers Andrew Copp (9) and Paul Stastny (25) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Alex Gallardo/AP Show More Show Less
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mason McTavish became the youngest player in Anaheim history to score a goal as the Ducks opened the season with a 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday night.
The 18-year-old McTavish — the third overall pick in this year's NHL draft — put in a loose puck 13:20 into the first period to give Anaheim a 2-0 lead. Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck made a pad save on a shot by Isac Lundestrom, but McTavish gathered in the rebound.