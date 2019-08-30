McIlroy fires 63, moves 1 shot off lead at European Masters

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland (AP) — Rory McIlroy picked up five shots in his last five holes for a 7-under 63 to move within a shot of the lead after the second round of the European Masters on Friday.

McIlroy surged to join Tommy Fleetwood (65) and three others on 10 under, one behind Gavin Green (64) on 11-under 129 at Crans-sur-Sierre club.

Green, first on the Severiano Ballesteros course with a 7:40 a.m. start, had eight birdies in his round to take sole possession of the lead.

"Going out this afternoon eight shots off the lead, you know there are scores out there but you don't want to push too hard," McIlroy said. "Getting myself much closer to the lead going into the weekend was nice."

The lowest score of the day was a 61 by Andres Romero, lifting him into the group on 10 under. The Argentine played his first three holes in 1 over before making eight birdies and one eagle the rest of the way.

Veteran Miguel Ángel Jimenez (66) was four shots off the lead. Sergio Garcia (68) was a further shot back.

Lee Westwood's 2-over 72 kept him in the Swiss Alps for the weekend just on the right side of the cut at 1 under.

