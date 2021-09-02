McFadden kicks Youngstown St. past Incarnate Word, 44-41

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Colten McFadden kicked a 41-yard field goal as time expired in regulation then converted from 27 yards out in overtime to give Youngstown State a 44-41 win over Incarnate Word in the season opener on Thursday night.

Demeatric Crenshaw put Youngstown State in front, 38-34 with his second touchdown run of the game, scoring from nine-yards out with 2:15 to play, but Cameron Ward threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Trevor Begue with 39-seconds left to lift Incarnate Word to a 41-38 lead.