McEvoy wins in Hamburg for 1st European Tour title at age 39

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Richard McEvoy has won his first European Tour title at the age of 39 after a dramatic finish to the European Open in Hamburg.

The Englishman holed a 20-foot putt for birdie on the last hole Sunday to secure a one-shot victory ahead of Renato Paratore, Christofer Blomstrand and German amateur Allen John.

McEvoy shot a final-round 1-over 73 to finish on 11-under 277. He won on his 285th European Tour appearance, 17 years after making his debut on the tour and just seven days after triumphing on the developmental European Challenge Tour.

Local amateur John produced a final-round 67 to creep up the leaderboard, while Blomstrand's birdie on the 18th was enough to seal his share of second place.

Masters champion Patrick Reed ended tied for ninth after a 4-over 76.