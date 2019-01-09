McDaniels scores 22 to lead SDSU over Wyoming 84-54

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jalen McDaniels had 22 points and 12 rebounds, and Matt Mitchell scored 20 for San Diego State, which ran past Wyoming 84-54 Tuesday night in its Mountain West Conference home opener.

Jordan Schakel scored 14 points and Devin Watson had 12 points and eight assists for the Aztecs (9-6, 1-1), who bounced back from an embarrassing 88-64 loss at Boise State in their conference opener on Saturday night.

After making only 3 of 21 3-point shots at BSU, the Aztecs made their first five from behind the arc — two each by Mitchell and Schakel — in taking a 23-9 lead against the Cowboys. They made 9 of 15 en route to a 48-25 halftime lead and 12 of 24 overall.

The Aztecs beat Wyoming for the 11th straight time at Viejas Arena.

Justin James scored 18, Hunter Thompson 11 and Trevon "TJ" Taylor 10 for Wyoming (4-12, 0-3), which lost for a third straight game and six of its last seven.

BIG PICTURE

Wyoming: The Cowboys were without five players, including two of their top five scorers, Hunter Maldonado and Jake Hendricks. They added walk-on guard KC Henry, a redshirt sophomore, to the roster.

San Diego State: Nolan Narain was a scratch because he was still sore after a collision in the Boise State loss and senior guard Jeremy Hemsley had the flu and was sent home.

UP NEXT

Wyoming hosts Utah State on Saturday.

San Diego State is at Air Force on Saturday.

___

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25