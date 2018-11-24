McCowan, No. 6 Miss. St. overwhelm Jackson St., 105-38

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Teaira McCowan scored 19 points in 19 minutes to lead five Mississippi State players in double figures, and the sixth-ranked Bulldogs beat Jackson State 105-38 on Saturday.

McCowan finished 8 of 9 from the field and had made 22 consecutive shots over three games before a third-quarter miss against the Tigers (1-4).

The Bulldogs (6-0) did the bulk of their damage in the first half. They led 29-11 after one quarter and 61-22 at halftime with three players in double figures within the first 20 minutes.

Jordan Danberry scored a career-high 19 points and Bre'Amber Scott also had a career best with 14 points. Andra Espinoza-Hunter had 13 points and Anriel Howard finished with 11 points and seven rebounds.

Jackson State got 10 points from Antionette Womack, who fouled out in the final minutes.

Mississippi State shot 51 percent (37 of 73) from the field and out-rebounded the Tigers 48-30 while forcing 25 turnovers and producing 21 assists.

BIG PICTURE

Jackson State: The Tigers had a one-point loss to open the season against Memphis, but this was a tougher matchup for a team that should be seasoned by the time conference play begins in January.

Mississippi State: Putting up 100 points for the fourth straight game, the Bulldogs appear to be able to score at a much higher rate than was expected of them. The four 100-point games are already as many as they had all of last season, when they set a school record for points.

UP NEXT

Jackson State hosts Southeastern Louisiana next Tuesday.

Mississippi State travels to Little Rock next Wednesday.

