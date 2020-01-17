McCloud, Davis lead Green Bay past Oakland 73-69

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — JayQuan McCloud had 17 points, seven assists and six rebounds and Amari Davis scored 22 points as Green Bay defeated Oakland 73-69 on Thursday night.

Kameron Hankerson added 10 points and Cody Schwartz had six rebounds for the Phoenix (8-11, 3-3 Horizon League).

Brad Brechting scored a season-high 26 points and had 14 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (7-12, 2-4). Xavier Hill-Mais had 10 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks and Rashad Williams added 16 points.

The first half was marked by wild scoring runs. Oakland went up by 15 points (19-4) within the first six minutes and still led 21-6 with 12:40 remaining. Green Bay then went on a 27-6 run and led 33-27 at 4:32. Oakland then took its turn and an 11-2 run produced a 38-35 halftime lead.

Green Bay first took the second-half lead when McCloud made the tying and go-ahead free throws to go up 52-51 with 9:23 remaining. The Phoenix held the lead the rest of the way, once leading by nine, 59-68, with 4:49 to go.

Green Bay plays Detroit at home on Saturday. Oakland plays at Milwaukee on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com