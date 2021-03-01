Mayen scores 25, Nebraska cruises past Rutgers without Allen

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Lat Mayen scored 25 points with five 3-pointers and Nebraska cruised past Rutgers 72-51 on Monday night, hours after announcing its leading scorer Teddy Allen had left the program.

Mayen capped a 7-0 run to give Nebraska a 23-11 lead and the Cornhuskers led by at least eight points the rest of the way. He scored 20 points in the first half on 7-of-8 shooting with four 3-pointers as Nebraska led 43-25. He finished 9 of 11 from the field, and Nebraska led by as many as 30 at 70-40.