Mason leads Baylor in 77-47 win over Oklahoma

Baylor guard Makai Mason (10) shoots over Oklahoma guard Jamal Bieniemy, left, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Norman, Okla., Monday, Jan. 28, 2019. Baylor guard Makai Mason (10) shoots over Oklahoma guard Jamal Bieniemy, left, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Norman, Okla., Monday, Jan. 28, 2019. Photo: Sue Ogrocki, AP Photo: Sue Ogrocki, AP Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close Mason leads Baylor in 77-47 win over Oklahoma 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Makai Mason scored 12 points, and Baylor rolled past Oklahoma 77-47 on Monday night for its fifth straight win.

Mario Kegler scored 11 points and Jared Butler added 10 for the Bears (14-7, 5-2 Big 12), who claimed their third league road win of the month and moved into a tie for first place in the conference with Kansas and Kansas State.

Kristian Doolittle scored 12 points and Miles Reynolds added 11 for Oklahoma (15-6, 3-5), which was sitting just outside of the newly released Top 25. The Sooners got blown out two days after beating Vanderbilt by 31 points in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Baylor's suffocating zone held the Sooners to season lows in scoring and field goal percentage (.269).

Baylor dominated every phase to take a 39-21 halftime lead. The Bears' defense packed the paint and made the Sooners take uncomfortable shots. It was a season low for points in a half for the Sooners.

Oklahoma's offense improved in the second half, but the Sooners just traded baskets with the Bears and couldn't make up ground. Baylor hit some 3s late to push out the final margin.

BIG PICTURE

Baylor: The Bears became a legitimate threat to win the conference title. They shot 54 percent against the conference's No. 2 field-goal percentage defense.

Oklahoma: Trae Young has gone on to the NBA, and the Sooners really missed him in this particular case. Young scored 44 points in a 98-96 win against Baylor in Norman last season. The entire team barely reached that total this time around.

UP NEXT

Baylor hosts TCU on Saturday.

Oklahoma plays at West Virginia on Saturday.

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25