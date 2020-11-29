Maryland pulls away from Mount St. Mary's 79-61

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Donta Scott and Jarius Hamilton combined to score 21 of their 30 points in the second half on Sunday when Maryland pulled away for a 79-61 win over Mount St. Mary's.

The Mount led for much of the first half until Eric Ayala scored the Terrapins' last 10 points for a 10-2 run and a 41-32 lead at the break. The Mount regained the lead with just under nine minutes to go as Malik Jefferson capped a 14-4 run that made it 58-56.

Then Maryland, now 10-0 against Mount St. Mary's, ran off 21 straight points. Scott scored seven with free throws, a dunk and a 3-pointer and Hamilton had a 3 and capped the run with a dunk with less than two minutes to go. The Mount missed its final 11 shots of the game and shot just 33% in the second half.

Scott led the Terps (3-0) with a career-high 17 points off the bench with Ayala adding 15 and Hamilton 13. Five players scored in double figures as Maryland shot 59.6%.

The Mount (1-2) was led by Jalen Gibbs with five 3-pointers and 19 points, and Jefferson with 18 on 8-of-9 shooting.

Maryland is scheduled to play Towson at home on Monday. Mount St. Mary's is heading to VCU for a Saturday game.

