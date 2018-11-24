Martinook's hat trick leads Hurricanes past Panthers 4-1

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Martinook recorded a hat trick and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Florida Panthers 4-1 on Friday night.

Martinook scored in the first period and added two goals in the third for the Hurricanes, who won their third straight game.

Teuvo Teravainen also scored, and Curtis McElhinney made 34 saves for Carolina in his third win in as many starts.

Troy Brouwer scored Florida's only goal at 14:04 of the third period, spoiling McElhinney's shutout bid.

It was the first career hat trick for Martinook, a fifth-year right wing. He scored at 7:31 in the third period and then added an empty-net goal with two minutes remaining.

McElhinney, picked up on waivers from Toronto two days before the season started, has emerged as the Hurricanes' top option in net. Signed after No. 1 goalie Scott Darling got hurt in the preseason, McElhinney is making the most with his seventh team in 11 NHL seasons.

He also picked up wins over New Jersey and Toronto this week. The Hurricanes closed out a six-game homestand with a 4-1-1 record.

Martinook gave the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead at 19:22 of the first.

Florida goalie Roberto Luongo stopped a shot from Martinook and the rebound went to Lucas Wallmark in front of the net. Luongo saved the first shot from Wallmark, but Martinook skated in and scored on the rebound.

Luongo immediately fell to the ice and grabbed his right knee. He was replaced by James Reimer and didn't return. Reimer finished with 26 saves for the Panthers, who lost for the fourth time in five games.

Neither team scored in the second period. McElhinney got some help in the second when Denis Malgin's shot pinged off the crossbar at 7:30. But McElhinney did the rest with sterling glove saves on Nick Bjugstad and Keith Yandle.

Martinook made it 2-0 at 7:31 in the third period off of an assist from Wallmark. Sixty-one seconds later, Teravainen put the game away with his fifth goal of the season.

NOTES: The Panthers closed out a six-game road trip with a 2-4 record. . Rookie winger Andrei Svechnikov had two assists for the Hurricanes. Center Sebastian Aho registered his team-best 18th assist. He leads the team with 25 points.

UP NEXT

Panthers: Host the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.

Hurricanes: At the New York Islanders on Saturday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports