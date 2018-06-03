Martinez' hat trick sparks Atlanta United past Union 3-1

ATLANTA (AP) — Josef Martinez tied the all-time Major League Soccer record with his fifth career hat trick to lead Atlanta United past the short-handed Philadelphia Union 3-1 on Saturday night.

The leader for the MLS Golden Boot coming into the game, Martinez was pulled down in the box in the 18th minute and not only was awarded a penalty kick, but sparked an outburst by Philadelphia that resulted in two red cards and left the Union two players down for the remainder of the game.

Alejandro Bedoya and Haris Medunjanin vehemently disagreed with the call by referee Sorin Stoica. Bedoya, who picked up an earlier yellow card, drew an immediate red card and Medunjanin first was shown a yellow card before being sent off with a red.

Martinez converted a PK for a 1-0 lead and his 10th goal this season and added his 11th at the start of play in the second half.

Fabrice-Jean Picault got the Union back within one with his goal in the 52nd minute from close range, but Martinez added his third goal and second penalty kick of the game in the 83rd minute.

Philadelphia came in 3-0-1 in its last four, but fell to 1-5-1 on the road.