Martin leads Rhode Island over Saint Joseph's 73-55

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Tyrese Martin had 13 points and 11 rebounds to lift Rhode Island to a 73-55 win over Saint Joseph's on Saturday.

Fatts Russell had 18 points and six rebounds for Rhode Island (19-6, 11-2 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its sixth straight home victory and bounced back from a loss to No. 6 Dayton that snapped a 10-game winning streak. Jeff Dowtin added 14 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Jacob Toppin had 12 points. Cyril Langevine had 11 rebounds to go with seven points.

Myles Douglas had 10 points for the Hawks (4-21, 0-12), who have now lost seven straight games. Toliver Freeman added nine points and 13 rebounds. Lorenzo Edwards had eight rebounds.

The Rams improve to 2-0 against the Hawks on the season. Rhode Island defeated Saint Joseph's 71-61 on Jan. 15. Both teams face Davidson the next time they take the floor. Saint Joseph's heads home to host the Wildcats on Tuesday, while Rhode Island will be on the road for its matchup against Davidson on Saturday.

