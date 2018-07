Marlins suspend business relationship with Papa John's

FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, file photo, Papa John's founder and CEO John Schnatter attends a meeting in Louisville, Ky. Schnatter is apologizing after reportedly using a racial slur during a conference call in May 2018. The apology Wednesday, July 11, 2018, comes after Forbes cited an anonymous source saying the pizza chain's marketing firm broke ties with the company afterward.

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins have suspended their business relationship with Papa John's after the company's chairman of the board apologized for using a racial slur and resigned.

In a statement Thursday, the Marlins said "derogatory and insensitive comments" by John Schnatter weren't reflective of the values of the baseball franchise.

Papa John's announced late Wednesday that Schnatter had resigned. Forbes said Schnatter used the N-word during a media training exercise in May.

A Marlins promotion with Papa John's had offered discounted pizza.

