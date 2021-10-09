Marist starts fast, rolls to 34-3 victory over Stetson

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Austin Day passed for 276 yards and two touchdowns and Kyle Coffindaffer had a 31-yard interception return score as Marist breezed to a 34-3 victory over Stetson in Pioneer Football League action on Saturday.

The Red Foxes (2-2, 2-0) were leading 10-0 — on a 29-yard field goal by Luke Paladino and a 1-yard TD run by Hunter Cobb — in the first quarter when Coffindaffer picked off John Seter and returned it for a TD and a 17-0 lead with 45 seconds left. Day connected with Dwayne Menders for a 13-yard TD and a 24-0 lead midway through the second quarter. Menders finished with 10 receptions for 142 yards, including seven catches for 116 yards in the first half.