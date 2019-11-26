Mariners sign Kendall Graveman to $2M, 1-year deal

SEATTLE (AP) — The Mariners have added another option for their rotation by agreeing to a one-year contract with Kendall Graveman that guarantees the right-hander $2 million as he returns from Tommy John surgery.

Graveman, who turns 29 next month, would earn $8 million if Seattle exercises a 2021 option and he pitches at least 150 innings in each season.

He has not pitched in the major leagues since May 11, 2018, for Oakland and had surgery that July 24. Cut by the Athletics after the season, he signed a $575,000, one-year deal with the Chicago Cubs and made a pair of three-inning minor league injury rehabilitation outings on Aug. 22 and Sept. 1.

Graveman will have a chance to earn a spot in Seattle’s starting rotation that has a couple of openings. Marco Gonzales, Yusei Kikuchi and prospect Justus Sheffield are likely the only set starters for Seattle heading into the season.

Graveman is 23-29 with a 4.38 ERA in five major league season.

He gets a $1.5 million salary next year, and Seattle has a $3.5 million option for 2021 with a $500,000 buyout.

Graveman could earn $1.5 million in performance bonuses in each season year based on innings: $100,000 each for 15, 25, 40, 50, 65, 75 and 90, and $200,000 apiece for 100, 115, 140 and 150.

He would become a free agent if the option is declined.

