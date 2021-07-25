Mariners pull closer in wild card race, hold off A's 4-3 TIM BOOTH, AP Sports Writer July 25, 2021 Updated: July 25, 2021 8:28 p.m.
Seattle Mariners' Kyle Seager hits a two-RBI single against the Oakland Athletics during the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Marco Gonzales, right, is greeted in the dugout after he was pulled during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Marco Gonzales throws against the Oakland Athletics during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP
Oakland Athletics' Matt Olson rounds the bases after he hit a solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP
Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Cole Irvin throws against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP
7 of7
SEATTLE (AP) — Catcher Tom Murphy turned toward the stands behind home plate, pumped his fist and seemed to try to scream in celebration above the din of noise emanating from the cheers of the home crowd.
The Seattle Mariners made it clear this weekend that for now they intend to be part of the American League wild-card conversation.