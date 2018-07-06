Mariners' Zunino goes on 10-day DL with an ankle injury

SEATTLE (AP) — The Mariners placed starting catcher Mike Zunino on the 10-day disabled list Thursday due to a bruised left ankle.

Manager Scott Servais said Zunino rolled his ankle running the bases late in Seattle's 7-4 loss Wednesday to the Los Angeles Angels.

Zunino was immediately sent in for X-rays on Thursday, and had his foot immobilized in a boot in the clubhouse before the series finale.

"It's not good news," Servais said.

Chris Herrmann takes over as the starting catcher, and David Freitas was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma to serve as the backup.

Zunino is batting .189 with 12 home runs and 29 RBIs this season. He is just 2 for 13 during the Mariners' current homestand, but came on as a pinch hitter Wednesday, and got a hit and walked.

Zunino spent three weeks on the DL earlier in the season with a strained left oblique.

