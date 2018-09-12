Mariners' Iwakuma intends to continue career back in Japan

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mariners right-handed pitcher Hisashi Iwakuma intends to try and continue his professional career next year pitching in Japan.

The 37-year-old Iwakuma has missed the entire 2018 season as he's tried to recover from major shoulder surgery in September 2017. Iwakuma was hoping to contribute to the Mariners rotation later in the season, but had several setbacks along the way and only pitched in rehab outings in the minors.

Seattle manager Scott Servais said Iwakuma would not pitch for the Mariners in the final few weeks of the regular season.

"I think he saw enough out of his last outing or two that he wants to continue to play, which is a good thing," Servais said.

Iwakuma pitched six seasons with the Mariners and had a career mark of 63-39 with a 3.42 ERA in 150 career games. He threw a no-hitter during the 2015 season.

___

