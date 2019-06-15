https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Mariners-9-Athletics-2-13999754.php
Mariners 9, Athletics 2
|Seattle
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|M.Smith cf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Semien ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|K.Sager 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Canha lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Do.Sntn rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|M.Chpmn 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Vglbach 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|K.Davis dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|D.Moore 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pinder rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Narvaez c
|4
|3
|3
|2
|M.Olson 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|T.Bckhm dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Lureano cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Crwfr ss
|5
|0
|2
|3
|Profar 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|D.Grdon 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Phegley c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Wllmson lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Totals
|36
|9
|10
|9
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|1
|Seattle
|001
|300
|221—9
|Oakland
|011
|000
|000—2
E_Semien (5), D.Gordon (4). DP_Seattle 2. LOB_Seattle 8, Oakland 9. 2B_J.Crawford 2 (8), D.Gordon (6), Profar (10). 3B_M.Chapman (2). HR_M.Smith (4), Narvaez (10). SB_D.Gordon (13). SF_K.Seager (1), D.Gordon (4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Seattle
|Gonzales W,7-6
|7
|7
|2
|1
|2
|3
|Austin.Adams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Festa
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Oakland
|Bassitt L,3-3
|5
|2-3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|Wang
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Brooks
|2
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
HBP_by Brooks (Narvaez), by Brooks (T.Beckham), by Festa (Phegley). WP_Festa.
Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Dana DeMuth; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_3:00. A_21,387 (46,765).
