https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Mariners-8-White-Sox-2-13095984.php
Mariners 8, White Sox 2
|Chicago
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Ti.Andr ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|D.Grdon 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|L.Grcia lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Segura ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|J.Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Haniger rf
|1
|2
|0
|0
|A.Grcia rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cruz dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Dvidson dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Seager 3b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Moncada 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Span lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|K.Smith c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Healy 1b
|4
|2
|3
|6
|Y.Sanch 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Engel cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Heredia cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|Totals
|29
|8
|7
|8
|Chicago
|000
|002
|000—2
|Seattle
|500
|000
|03x—8
E_Vincent (1), Segura (12). DP_Seattle 2. LOB_Chicago 4, Seattle 3. 3B_D.Gordon (4). HR_Ti.Anderson (14), Healy 2 (20). SB_Segura (15). SF_Span (4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Lopez L,4-8
|5
|5
|5
|5
|4
|1
|Avilan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Gomez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Volstad
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Santiago
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Seattle
|Gonzales W,11-5
|6
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|6
|Pazos H,16
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nicasio H,18
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Colome H,16
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Vincent
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_2:53. A_38,207 (47,943).
View Comments