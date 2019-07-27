Mariners 8, Tigers 1

Detroit Seattle ab r h bi ab r h bi J.Jones cf 4 1 1 0 M.Smith cf 5 1 2 0 Goodrum rf 3 0 1 1 Do.Sntn dh 4 0 0 0 Cstllns dh 4 0 0 0 Narvaez c 5 2 4 0 Dixon 1b 4 0 2 0 T.Bckhm lf 4 2 3 1 C.Stwrt lf 4 0 1 0 Vglbach 1b 3 0 1 1 Cndlrio 3b 4 0 1 0 Negron pr-rf 1 1 0 0 Mercer ss 4 0 1 0 Au.Nola 2b 4 2 2 3 Bo.Wlsn c 3 0 0 0 K.Sager 3b 5 0 1 0 G.Bckhm 2b 3 0 0 0 Court rf-1b 5 0 2 3 Moore ss 3 0 1 0 Totals 33 1 7 1 Totals 39 8 16 8

Detroit 001 000 000—1 Seattle 000 310 40x—8

E_K.Seager (6). DP_Detroit 1, Seattle 3. LOB_Detroit 6, Seattle 12. 2B_J.Jones (16), T.Beckham 2 (21), Au.Nola (4), Court (1), Moore (8). 3B_Au.Nola (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Detroit T.Alexander L,0-1 4 1-3 8 4 4 1 9 Ni.Ramirez 1 2-3 5 4 4 1 3 G.Soto 2 3 0 0 2 4 Seattle Gonzales W,12-8 7 6 1 1 0 8 Magill 1 0 0 0 1 1 Carasiti 1 1 0 0 0 1

Ni.Ramirez pitched to 4 batters in the 7th

HBP_by T.Alexander (Vogelbach). WP_Carasiti.

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:02. A_27,140 (47,943).