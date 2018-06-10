Mariners 5, Rays 4

Seattle Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi D.Grdon 2b 4 0 0 0 Dan.Rbr ss 1 0 0 0 Segura ss 4 0 0 0 Wendle ss 3 1 1 0 Haniger cf-rf 4 0 0 0 Cron dh 3 1 1 1 N.Cruz dh 3 2 1 1 M.Duffy 3b 4 1 1 0 Seager 3b 4 1 2 2 W.Ramos c 4 0 1 1 Span lf 3 0 1 0 Bauers 1b 4 0 1 1 Healy 1b 4 0 0 0 Arroyo 2b 4 0 0 0 Gamel rf 3 1 1 0 Field rf-cf 4 1 2 0 Heredia cf 0 0 0 0 Rfsnydr lf 4 0 0 0 Zunino c 3 1 1 2 M.Smith cf 2 0 1 1 Gomez ph-rf 2 0 1 0 Totals 32 5 6 5 Totals 35 4 9 4

Seattle 010 002 200—5 Tampa Bay 001 200 010—4

DP_Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Seattle 2, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_M.Duffy (12), Bauers (2), Field (8). HR_N.Cruz (13), Seager (12), Zunino (10), Cron (15). SB_M.Smith (12).

IP H R ER BB SO Seattle Paxton W,6-1 7 5 3 3 0 10 Pazos H,7 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 Colome H,5 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 Diaz S,23-26 1 2 0 0 0 0 Tampa Bay Eovaldi 5 4 3 3 0 3 Roe 1 0 0 0 0 0 Alvarado L,0-3 1 1 2 2 1 2 Romo 1 0 0 0 0 1 Stanek 1 1 0 0 1 1

Eovaldi pitched to 2 batters in the 6th

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_2:50. A_10,512 (42,735).