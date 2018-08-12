https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Mariners-4-Astros-3-10-innings-13150586.php
Mariners 4, Astros 3, 10 innings,
|Seattle
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Haniger rf
|5
|0
|3
|1
|T.Kemp cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Maybin lf-cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Stassi ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Segura ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Correa ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Seager 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Gattis dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Healy 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|M.Gnzal 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Zunino c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Reddick rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Heredia cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|White 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Span ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Fisher cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|An.Rmne 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|K.Tcker lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|D.Grdon ph-2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Mldnado c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel ph-1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|38
|4
|11
|4
|Totals
|35
|3
|7
|3
|Seattle
|010
|000
|101
|1—4
|Houston
|000
|000
|030
|0—3
E_Seager (11). DP_Seattle 2, Houston 3. LOB_Seattle 5, Houston 6. 2B_Haniger (24). HR_Healy (22), Zunino (17). SF_Gattis (7).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Seattle
|Ramirez
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Warren H,4
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Pazos H,17
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Vincent BS,2
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Duke W,5-4
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Diaz S,46-49
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Houston
|Keuchel
|7
|7
|2
|1
|1
|5
|Smith
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rondon BS,4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Osuna L,1-1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
Pazos pitched to 2 batters in the 8th
HBP_by Pazos (Tucker).
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Joe West.
T_3:10. A_40,048 (41,168).
View Comments