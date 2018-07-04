Mariners 4, Angels 1

Los Angeles Seattle ab r h bi ab r h bi Fltcher 3b 4 0 1 0 D.Grdon 2b 4 0 1 0 Trout cf 3 0 0 0 Segura ss 4 1 1 0 Upton lf 4 0 0 0 Haniger rf 3 1 0 0 Pujols 1b 3 0 0 0 Cruz dh 3 2 1 1 Simmons ss 4 1 1 1 Seager 3b 4 0 2 2 Ohtani dh 4 0 0 0 Healy 1b 4 0 0 0 Kinsler 2b 3 0 0 0 Span lf 4 0 1 0 Mldnado c 3 0 1 0 Zunino c 3 0 0 0 Young rf 0 0 0 0 Heredia cf 3 0 0 0 K.Clhun rf 3 0 1 0 Totals 31 1 4 1 Totals 32 4 6 3

Los Angeles 000 100 000—1 Seattle 300 000 01x—4

E_Kinsler (3). LOB_Los Angeles 5, Seattle 6. 2B_Maldonado (13), K.Calhoun (4), Segura (24), Seager (22). HR_Simmons (6), Cruz (22). SB_D.Gordon (22).

IP H R ER BB SO Los Angeles Heaney L,4-6 7 5 3 3 2 10 Ramirez 1 1 1 1 0 1 Seattle LeBlanc W,4-0 7 3 1 1 1 4 Colome H,11 1 1 0 0 1 0 Diaz S,33-36 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Heaney.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_2:27. A_38,624 (47,943).