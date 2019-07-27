Mariners 3, Tigers 2

Detroit Seattle ab r h bi ab r h bi J.Jones cf 4 0 0 0 M.Smith cf 4 0 2 1 H.Cstro 2b 4 0 0 0 J.Crwfr ss 4 0 0 0 Mi.Cbrr dh 4 0 1 0 T.Bckhm lf 3 0 1 0 Cstllns rf 4 0 0 0 Vglbach dh 4 1 1 0 Dixon 1b 4 1 1 1 T.Mrphy c 4 1 2 2 Cndlrio 3b 4 0 1 0 K.Sager 3b 4 1 1 0 Goodrum lf 3 0 2 0 Au.Nola 1b 3 0 0 0 J.Hicks c 3 1 1 1 Negron rf 3 0 1 0 Mercer ss 3 0 2 0 Narvaez ph 0 0 0 0 Moore 2b 2 0 0 0 Court ph 1 0 0 0 Totals 33 2 8 2 Totals 32 3 8 3

Detroit 011 000 000—2 Seattle 000 000 201—3

DP_Seattle 2. LOB_Detroit 4, Seattle 8. 2B_Vogelbach (13), T.Murphy (8). 3B_Goodrum (4). HR_Dixon (13), J.Hicks (7), T.Murphy (10). SB_Negron (1). CS_M.Smith (7). S_Au.Nola (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Detroit Norris 6 1-3 5 2 2 1 8 B.Farmer 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 Ni.Ramirez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 J.Jimenez 1 0 0 0 0 1 Cisnero L,0-1 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 Seattle Kikuchi 6 2-3 7 2 2 0 4 Wisler 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Bass 1 1 0 0 0 3 Elias W,3-2 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by B.Farmer (M.Smith). WP_Cisnero.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_2:51. A_26,702 (47,943).