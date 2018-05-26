https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Mariners-2-Twins-1-12945657.php
Mariners 2, Twins 1
Published 12:39 am, Saturday, May 26, 2018
|Minnesota
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|B.Dzier 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Segura ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|E.Rsrio lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Heredia cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Sano 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Haniger rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|E.Escbr 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|N.Cruz dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Kepler rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Seager 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Garver c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Healy 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Grssman dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gamel lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Adranza ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Buxton cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Beckham 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|Totals
|27
|2
|5
|2
|Minnesota
|000
|010
|000—1
|Seattle
|100
|001
|00x—2
DP_Minnesota 1. LOB_Minnesota 3, Seattle 3. HR_Kepler (7). SB_Segura (12).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Minnesota
|Romero L,2-1
|7
|5
|2
|2
|2
|7
|Reed
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Seattle
|Paxton W,4-1
|7
|3
|1
|1
|0
|11
|Vincent H,9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Diaz S,18-20
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Romero.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Will Little; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_2:14. A_19,924 (47,943).
