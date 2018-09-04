https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Mariners-2-Orioles-1-13202317.php
Mariners 2, Orioles 1
|Baltimore
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Haniger rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Villar 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Segura ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mancini 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cano 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|A.Jones rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cruz dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|T.Bckhm ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Negron pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R.Nunez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Healy 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Sisco dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Seager 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rickard lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Maybin lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Joseph c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|D.Grdon cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Heredia cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|Totals
|27
|2
|5
|2
|Baltimore
|000
|100
|000—1
|Seattle
|000
|110
|00x—2
E_D.Gordon (13). DP_Seattle 1. LOB_Baltimore 2, Seattle 6. 3B_Haniger (3), Maybin (2). HR_Villar (12). SF_D.Gordon (5).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Rogers L,1-1
|5
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Yacabonis
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Castro
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Seattle
|Ramirez W,2-3
|5
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Duke H,15
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Vincent H,15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Colome H,25
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Diaz S,52-56
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, John Libka; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Kerwin Danley.
T_2:33. A_20,579 (47,943).
