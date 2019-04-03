Los Angeles Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Cozart 3b 4 0 0 0 M.Smith cf 4 0 1 0
Trout cf 3 0 1 0 Haniger rf 4 0 1 1
Simmons ss 4 0 1 0 Do.Sntn lf 3 0 0 0
Pujols 1b 4 0 0 0 Bruce 1b 3 0 0 0
Lucroy c 4 1 2 0 Narvaez c 3 0 0 0
K.Clhun rf 3 0 0 0 T.Bckhm ss 3 0 0 0
K.Smith dh 3 0 0 1 Healy 3b 3 0 0 0
Fltcher 2b 3 0 0 0 Vglbach dh 3 1 2 1
Bourjos lf 3 0 0 0 D.Grdon 2b 3 1 1 0
Totals 31 1 4 1 Totals 29 2 5 2
Los Angeles 010 000 000—1
Seattle 000 001 01x—2

LOB_Los Angeles 4, Seattle 3. 2B_Lucroy (1), Haniger (4), Vogelbach (1), D.Gordon (1). HR_Vogelbach (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Cahill 6 3 1 1 0 5
Anderson 1 0 0 0 0 1
Garcia L,0-1 1 2 1 1 0 0
Seattle
Gonzales W,3-0 8 1-3 4 1 1 1 3
Swarzak S,1-1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Cahill 2.

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Alan Porter; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_2:16. A_13,567 (47,943).