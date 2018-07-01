Mariners 1, Royals 0

Kansas City Seattle ab r h bi ab r h bi Mrrfeld 2b 4 0 1 0 D.Grdon 2b 4 0 1 0 R.Hrrra cf 4 0 0 0 Segura ss 4 0 1 0 Mstakas 3b 4 0 0 0 Haniger rf 3 0 0 0 S.Perez dh 4 0 1 0 Cruz dh 3 0 0 0 Bnfacio rf 2 0 0 0 Seager 3b 3 1 2 0 H.Dzier 1b 3 0 0 0 Healy 1b 3 0 1 0 A.Grdon lf 3 0 0 0 Gamel lf 3 0 1 1 A.Escbr ss 3 0 0 0 Zunino c 3 0 0 0 Butera c 2 0 0 0 Heredia cf 3 0 0 0 Totals 29 0 2 0 Totals 29 1 6 1

Kansas City 000 000 000—0 Seattle 010 000 00x—1

DP_Kansas City 1. LOB_Kansas City 4, Seattle 4. 2B_S.Perez (10), Seager (21).

IP H R ER BB SO Kansas City Keller L,2-3 8 6 1 1 0 3 Seattle Paxton W,8-2 8 2 0 0 2 11 Diaz S,32-35 1 0 0 0 0 3

Umpires_Home, Mike DiMuro; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, John Tumpane.

T_2:00. A_38,344 (47,943).