Mariners 1, Royals 0
Published 6:44 pm, Sunday, July 1, 2018
|Kansas City
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Mrrfeld 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|D.Grdon 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|R.Hrrra cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Segura ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mstakas 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Haniger rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|S.Perez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cruz dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bnfacio rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Seager 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|H.Dzier 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Healy 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|A.Grdon lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gamel lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|A.Escbr ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Butera c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Heredia cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|29
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|29
|1
|6
|1
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000—0
|Seattle
|010
|000
|00x—1
DP_Kansas City 1. LOB_Kansas City 4, Seattle 4. 2B_S.Perez (10), Seager (21).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Kansas City
|Keller L,2-3
|8
|6
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Seattle
|Paxton W,8-2
|8
|2
|0
|0
|2
|11
|Diaz S,32-35
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
Umpires_Home, Mike DiMuro; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, John Tumpane.
T_2:00. A_38,344 (47,943).
