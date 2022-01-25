Marchment's 2 goals help Florida over Winnipeg, 5-3
1 of9 Florida Panthers' goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) makes a save on Winnipeg Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP) FRED GREENSLADE/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Florida Panthers' Anton Lundell (15) passes the puck between Winnipeg Jets' Neal Poink (4) and Dylan Samberg (54) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP) FRED GREENSLADE/AP Show More Show Less
3 of9 Winnipeg Jets' mascots sit with fans as they watch during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP) FRED GREENSLADE/AP Show More Show Less
4 of9 Florida Panthers' Mason Marchment (17) celebrates his goal against the Winnipeg Jets with Lucas Carlsson (32), Anton Lundell (15), Sam Reinhart (13) and Chase Priskie (22) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP) FRED GREENSLADE/AP Show More Show Less 5 of9
6 of9 Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) makes a save on Florida Panthers' Sam Reinhart (13) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP) FRED GREENSLADE/AP Show More Show Less
7 of9 Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) makes a save on Florida Panthers' Anton Lundell (15) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP) FRED GREENSLADE/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Florida Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe (23) celebrates his goal on Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) with Maxim Mamin (98) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP) FRED GREENSLADE/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Mason Marchment scored twice and added an assist as the Florida Panthers defeated the Winnipeg Jets 5-3 on Tuesday night.
Anton Lundell also had a goal and assist, and Carter Verhaeghe and Sam Bennett also scored for the Panthers. Sergei Bobrovsky made 32 saves for Florida, which ended a five-game trip 3-2-0 and is 8-6-5 overall away from home this season.