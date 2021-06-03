Marchand scores in OT, Bruins beat Islanders 2-1 in Game 3 VIN A. CHERWOO, AP Sports Writer June 3, 2021 Updated: June 3, 2021 10:54 p.m.
UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Brad Marchand scored 3:36 into overtime and the Boston Bruins beat the New York Islanders 2-1 Thursday night in Game 3 to take the lead in the second-round playoff series.
In the extra period, Charlie McAvoy brought the puck up ice along the left side and passed to Marchand, who skated along the boards and fired a sharp-angle shot into the top right corner past Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov.