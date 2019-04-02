https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Maple-Leafs-Islanders-Sums-13733721.php
Maple Leafs-Islanders Sums
First Period_None. Penalties_Kuhnhackl, NYI, (holding), 17:35.
Second Period_1, Toronto, Rosen 1 (Kadri, Brown), 2:17. Penalties_Kadri, TOR, (roughing), 9:35; Rielly, TOR, (tripping), 11:46.
Third Period_2, Toronto, Tavares 46 (Marner), 3:50. 3, N.Y. Islanders, Eberle 19 (Nelson, Toews), 14:55 (pp). Penalties_Tavares, TOR, (slashing), 4:06; Pelech, NYI, (holding), 10:26; Matthews, TOR, (hooking), 13:41.
Shots on Goal_Toronto 16-11-11_38. N.Y. Islanders 12-9-8_29.
Power-play opportunities_Toronto 0 of 2; N.Y. Islanders 1 of 4.
Goalies_Toronto, Andersen 36-15-6 (29 shots-28 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Lehner 24-13-5 (38-36).
A_13,917 (13,917). T_2:31.
Referees_Brian Pochmara, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Jonny Murray, Mark Shewchyk.
