Manning and Jones throw TDs to lead Giants over Bears

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Eli Manning and heir apparent Daniel Jones threw first-half touchdown passes against Chicago backups and the New York Giants had an easy night in posting a 32-13 preseason victory over the Bears on Friday night.

Free agent rookie Jon Hilliman scored on a 10-yard run, Kyle Lauletta threw a 10-yard TD to Garrett Dickerson, Aldrick Rosas kicked a 47-yard field goal and New York (2-0) got a safety on a botched shotgun snap.

Chicago coach Matt Nagy rested many key starters in falling to 0-2.

Rookie Kerrith Whyte Jr., who had a 103-yard kickoff return in the second quarter nullified by a late holding penalty, scored on a 1-yard run. Eddy Pineiro kicked field goals of 41 and 27 yards for the undermanned Bears.

Much like the preseason opener against the Jets, the focus for Giants fans was on Jones, the sixth pick overall in the draft and young man many think will lead the team back to respectability.

Jones looked good throwing the ball, hitting 11 of 14 for 161 yards, including a 15-yard touchdown to TJ Jones. The kid from Duke also showed some flaws, turning the ball over twice on fumbles. He failed to handle a snap at the Bears 19 and coughed up the ball when sacked by James Vaughters.

Manning was very solid, leading the Giants on a 10-play, 79-yard drive that was capped with an 8-yard toss to Bennie Fowler III. He was 4 of 4 for 42 yards.

Giants coach Pat Shurmur held out running back Saquon Barkley and tight end Evan Engram for the second straight week. Neither is hurt.

INJURY REPORT

Bears: OL Rashaad Coward left the game in the third quarter with an elbow injury.

Giants: CB Antonio Hamilton left the game in the second quarter with a groin injury.

NEXT UP

Bears: On the road again to face the Indianapolis Colts in their next-to-last preseason game on Aug. 24.

Giants: At Cincinnati on Thursday night.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL