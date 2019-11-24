Mack, Robinson lead Bears to 19-14 win over Giants

CHICAGO (AP) — Khalil Mack set up a touchdown with a strip-sack, Allen Robinson had a season-high 131 yards receiving and the Chicago Bears beat the struggling New York Giants 19-14 on Sunday.

Trying to salvage something from a disappointing season, the Bears (5-6) bounced back from a loss to the Los Angeles Rams to win for the second time in three games. The Giants (2-9) dropped their seventh straight and clinched their third losing season in a row.

Mack broke through in the third quarter for just his second sack in seven games. Held without a tackle at Los Angeles, the three-time All-Pro nailed Jones deep in New York territory, and Chicago’s Nick Williams recovered at the 3. That led to a 2-yard touchdown run by quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to make it 19-7.

New York cut the lead to five with 4:10 left in the game when Golden Tate hauled in a 23-yard pass on fourth-and-18. The Bears then went three-and-out before Pat O’Donnell pinned the Giants at the 6 with a 61-yard punt, and Chicago hung on from there.

Trubisky threw for a season-high 278 yards, including a touchdown to Robinson, and two interceptions after missing the final drive the previous week because of a right hip pointer. Robinson had six catches, and the defending NFC North champions gave their frustrated fans something to cheer.

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) looks tothrow against the New York Giants during the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

Jones was 21 of 36 for 150 yards and two touchdowns. Saquon Barkley ran for 59 yards after rushing for 72, 64, 28 and 1 in his first four games back from a high right ankle sprain.

Aldrick Rosas missed two field goals, and New York fell to 7-20 in two seasons under coach Pat Shurmur.

The Bears took a 10-7 lead early in the third when Trubisky hit Robinson down the middle for a 32-yard TD after New York’s Janoris Jenkins got flagged for holding on third down to keep the drive going.

Robinson also caught a 49-yard strike with Chicago deep in its territory to help set up a 24-yard field goal by Eddy Piñeiro midway through the third, making it 13-7.

Mack then nailed Jones from behind for a strip-sack that Nick Williams recovered at the New York 3, and Trubisky plowed in to make it 19-7. A 2-point conversion pass to Taylor Gabriel got wiped out by a penalty against Robinson away from the ball. Another penalty by Chicago as Piñeiro missed an extra point led to a 48-yard attempt by him that failed.

INJURIES

Giants: The Giants were without TEs Evan Engram (foot) and Rhett Ellison (concussion). ... S Jabrill Peppers (hip) got banged up in the first half.

Bears: S Sherrick McManis (groin) left in the second quarter after he was hurt getting blocked on Peppers’ 40-yard punt return. ... RT Bobby Massie (ankle) was hurt in the third quarter.

UP NEXT

Giants: Host Green Bay next Sunday.

Bears: Visit Detroit on Thursday.

___

