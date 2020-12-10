Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
TRANSYLVANIA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Gentry 27 1-10 0-0 0-0 1 3 3
Larimore 34 5-13 5-6 1-5 0 2 18
Turner 26 2-5 0-2 3-7 1 3 4
Cromwell 35 4-9 2-4 0-5 0 3 12
Jefferson 20 2-6 1-1 1-4 4 2 5
Sivills 12 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Ralls 9 2-4 0-0 0-0 0 1 6
Marshall 8 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Root 8 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
Scott 8 1-2 1-1 0-0 0 1 3
Anderson 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Patton 4 0-0 0-0 0-1 1 1 0
Turley 3 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Smith 2 0-0 2-2 0-0 0 0 2
Totals 200 18-54 11-16 5-23 7 17 55

Percentages: FG .333, FT .688.

3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Larimore 3-5, Ralls 2-4, Cromwell 2-5, Gentry 1-6, Jefferson 0-1, Root 0-1, Sivills 0-1, Turner 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Gentry).

Turnovers: 12 (Cromwell 5, Turner 4, Gentry, Larimore, Ralls).

Steals: 5 (Cromwell 2, Jefferson, Marshall, Scott).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
MOREHEAD ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Baker 13 1-2 3-4 1-5 2 2 5
Broome 18 1-6 1-4 3-7 0 1 3
T.Cooper 25 3-7 0-0 0-0 5 3 8
D.Cooper 21 3-9 2-2 0-5 2 3 10
Hunt 23 1-3 0-0 1-3 5 0 3
Potter 25 3-6 0-0 2-10 1 1 8
Garrett 19 2-7 5-6 1-5 2 4 9
Bryan 17 4-5 0-0 1-3 0 0 8
Dixon 15 6-10 0-0 2-5 0 1 16
Stanley-Williams 11 2-2 0-0 1-1 0 0 4
Sebree 6 0-2 0-0 0-1 1 2 0
Thelwell 5 1-1 0-0 0-0 1 0 3
Rice 2 0-0 0-0 1-2 0 0 0
Totals 200 27-60 11-16 13-47 19 17 77

Percentages: FG .450, FT .688.

3-Point Goals: 12-32, .375 (Dixon 4-8, Potter 2-4, T.Cooper 2-6, D.Cooper 2-7, Thelwell 1-1, Hunt 1-2, Garrett 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 8 (D.Cooper 2, Baker, Broome, Hunt, Potter, Sebree, T.Cooper).

Turnovers: 12 (Baker 2, Dixon 2, Sebree 2, T.Cooper 2, D.Cooper, Garrett, Hunt, Potter).

Steals: 5 (Garrett 3, Broome, T.Cooper).

Technical Fouls: None.

Transylvania 24 31 55
Morehead St. 36 41 77

A_420 (6,500).