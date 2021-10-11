Skip to main content
MLB Pitching Comparison

For Games of Tuesday, October 12

NOTE: Only games with one or both pitchers designated are listed below

INTERLEAGUE AMERICAN LEAGUE
2021 TEAM 2021 VS OPP
PITCHERS TIME W-L ERA REC W-L IP ERA
Houston McCullers Jr. (R) 13-5 3.16 17-11 3-0 19.2 1.37
Chicago Rodón (L) 2:07p 13-5 2.37 16-8 1-0 14.0 0.64
LAST 3 STARTS W-L IP ERA
McCullers Jr. 2-1 18.2 2.41
Rodón 2-0 13.0 2.08

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE KEY

TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher.

VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.

