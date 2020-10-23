https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/MLB-Pitching-Comparison-15671130.php
MLB Pitching Comparison
For Games of Saturday, October 24
NOTE: Only games with one or both pitchers designated are listed below
|2020
|TEAM
|2020
|VS
|OPP
|PITCHERS
|TIME
|W-L
|ERA
|REC
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|Los Angeles
|Urías
|(L)
|3-0
|3.27
|5-5
|0-0
|0.0
|0.00
|Tampa Bay
|TBD
|8:08p
|0-0
|0.00
|0-0
|0-0
|0.0
|0.00
|LAST 3 STARTS
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|Urías
|0-0
|16.0
|3.94
|TBD
|0-0
|0.0
|0.00
___
TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher.
VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.
