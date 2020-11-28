https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/MARQUETTE-75-E-ILLINOIS-50-15759204.php
MARQUETTE 75, E. ILLINOIS 50
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|E. ILLINOIS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Skipper-Brown
|0
|2-7
|0-3
|2-5
|1
|2
|4
|Dixon
|0
|2-9
|1-3
|2-5
|2
|2
|5
|Farquhar
|0
|0-4
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|2
|0
|Smith
|0
|3-13
|3-4
|0-4
|2
|4
|12
|Jo.Wallace
|0
|4-9
|6-7
|0-4
|1
|0
|15
|Totals
|200
|16-61
|11-18
|9-27
|11
|23
|50
Percentages: FG .262, FT .611.
3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Smith 3-10, Jo.Wallace 1-1, Dixon 0-1, Farquhar 0-1, Skipper-Brown 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Skipper-Brown 2).
Turnovers: 11 (Farquhar 3, Dixon 2, Jo.Wallace, Skipper-Brown).
Steals: 7 (Dixon 3, Jo.Wallace 2).
Technical Fouls: Alleruzzo , 4:31 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MARQUETTE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cain
|0
|2-7
|2-4
|3-7
|1
|3
|6
|Garcia
|0
|5-10
|3-3
|0-8
|0
|2
|16
|John
|0
|3-3
|2-3
|2-9
|1
|3
|9
|McEwen
|0
|4-8
|4-4
|0-5
|1
|4
|14
|Torrence
|0
|1-5
|4-6
|0-3
|6
|0
|6
|Totals
|200
|22-50
|22-34
|9-48
|15
|17
|75
Percentages: FG .440, FT .647.
3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Garcia 3-4, McEwen 2-3, John 1-1, Torrence 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (John 2, Garcia).
Turnovers: 13 (Torrence 3, Garcia 2, Cain, McEwen).
Steals: 6 (Cain, John, McEwen, Torrence).
Technical Fouls: McEwen, 4:31 second.
|E. Illinois
|26
|24
|—
|50
|Marquette
|38
|37
|—
|75
