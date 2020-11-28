Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
E. ILLINOIS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Skipper-Brown 0 2-7 0-3 2-5 1 2 4
Dixon 0 2-9 1-3 2-5 2 2 5
Farquhar 0 0-4 0-0 1-2 2 2 0
Smith 0 3-13 3-4 0-4 2 4 12
Jo.Wallace 0 4-9 6-7 0-4 1 0 15
Totals 200 16-61 11-18 9-27 11 23 50

Percentages: FG .262, FT .611.

3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Smith 3-10, Jo.Wallace 1-1, Dixon 0-1, Farquhar 0-1, Skipper-Brown 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Skipper-Brown 2).

Turnovers: 11 (Farquhar 3, Dixon 2, Jo.Wallace, Skipper-Brown).

Steals: 7 (Dixon 3, Jo.Wallace 2).

Technical Fouls: Alleruzzo , 4:31 second.

FG FT Reb
MARQUETTE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Cain 0 2-7 2-4 3-7 1 3 6
Garcia 0 5-10 3-3 0-8 0 2 16
John 0 3-3 2-3 2-9 1 3 9
McEwen 0 4-8 4-4 0-5 1 4 14
Torrence 0 1-5 4-6 0-3 6 0 6
Totals 200 22-50 22-34 9-48 15 17 75

Percentages: FG .440, FT .647.

3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Garcia 3-4, McEwen 2-3, John 1-1, Torrence 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (John 2, Garcia).

Turnovers: 13 (Torrence 3, Garcia 2, Cain, McEwen).

Steals: 6 (Cain, John, McEwen, Torrence).

Technical Fouls: McEwen, 4:31 second.

E. Illinois 26 24 50
Marquette 38 37 75

