WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Andrew Luck says he felt tired and sore after throwing the first two days at the Indianapolis Colts' training camp but felt no pain in his surgically repaired right shoulder.

Luck is scheduled to resume his throwing routine Sunday night when the Colts are expected to work out in full pads. He did not throw Saturday, as scheduled, though Luck did work on footwork and handoffs before leaving the field.

His confidence is increasing, too.

Luck acknowledged he was nervous for the first camp workout on Thursday. On Friday, Luck thought he made four or five throws he would be happy with in a game.

Indy opens the preseason at Seattle on Aug. 9.

