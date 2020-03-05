Louisiana Tech holds off FIU 76-73

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Amorie Archibald scored 18 points, Kalob Ledoux added 16 and Louisiana Tech held off Florida International 76-73 on Wednesday night.

Derric Jean scored 12 points for the Bulldogs, including a press-breaking dunk with 8.2 seconds left that made the score 76-72. DaQuan Bracey had 10 points for Louisiana Tech (21-8, 12-5 Conference USA), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory.

Osasumwen Osaghae scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Panthers (18-12, 9-8). Cameron Corcoran added 11 points, all in the second half to keep FIU in the game. Corcoran drilled three 3-pointers in the last 2 1/2 minutes, the third pulling the Panthers within 74-72 with 13 seconds left.

Louisiana Tech defeated Florida International 60-57 on Feb. 13. Louisiana Tech finishes out the regular season against Charlotte at home on Saturday. Florida International finishes out the regular season against W. Kentucky at home on Saturday.

