Los Angeles Rams Franchise

The Associated Press
Draft

2014 — DT Aaron Donald, 1st

2015 — OT Rob Havenstein, 2nd

2016 — TE Tyler Higbee, 4th

2017 — WR Cooper Kupp; 3rd

2018 — OT Joseph Noteboom, 3rd; OC Brian Allen, 4th; OLB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, 5th; OG Jamil Demby, 6th; SS Travin Howard, 7th

2019 — FS Taylor Rapp, 2nd; CB David Long, 3rd; OG Bobby Evans, 3rd; DT Greg Gaines, 4th; OT David Edwards, 5th; SS Nick Scott, 7th

2020 — RB Cam Akers, 2nd; WR Van Jefferson, 2nd; OLB Terrell Lewis, 3rd; SS Terrell Burgess, 3rd; TE Brycen Hopkins, 4th; OG Tremayne Anchrum, 7th

2021 — IB Ernest Jones, 3rd; DT Bobby Brown III, 4th; RB Jake Funk, 7th; WR Ben Skowronek, 7th; OLB Chris Garrett, 7th

Free Agents

2012 — P Johnny Hekker

2017 — OT Andrew Whitworth

2018 — CB Dont'e Deayon

2019 — TE Kendall Blanton; S Jake Gervase; ILB Troy Reeder; OC Coleman Shelton

2020 — Marquise Copeland; DL Michael Hoecht; QB Bryce Perkins; DT A'Shawn Robinson; K Matt Gay; OLB Leonard Floyd

2021 — WR Odell Beckham Jr.; DB Grant Haley; WR Brandon Powell; LB Christian Rozeboom

Trade

2019 — CB Jalen Ramsey (Jacksonville); OG Austin Corbett (Cleveland)

2021 — QB Matthew Stafford (Detroit); RB Sony Michel (New England); OLB Von Miller (Denver)

Waivers

2018 — CB Darius Williams (Baltimore)

2020 — LB Justin Hollins (Denver)

2021 — LB Antoine Brooks Jr. (Pittsburgh); Buddy Howell (Houston); Matt Orzech (Tennessee)

Undrafted Free Agents

2021 — OL Alaric Jackson